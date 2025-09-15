Football Tottenham Hotspur Aims For Strong Start In Champions League Against Villarreal Under Thomas Frank Thomas Frank leads Tottenham Hotspur into their first Champions League match since the 2022-23 season against Villarreal. After recent Premier League success, Spurs aim to overcome their poor record against Spanish teams. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

Thomas Frank is set to guide Tottenham Hotspur into their first Champions League campaign since the 2022-23 season, with Villarreal as their initial opponents. Spurs recently secured a 3-0 victory against West Ham, marking their third win in four Premier League matches under Frank's leadership. Despite a poor record against Spanish teams, winning only once in their last 13 encounters, this will be their first competitive match against Villarreal.

Tottenham's history in opening European Cup or Champions League games shows they have won only twice out of seven attempts. However, both victories occurred when they played at home: a 2-0 win over Marseille in 2022 and a 3-1 triumph against Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

During Monday's pre-match press conference, Frank shared his thoughts on leading his team into the Champions League for the first time as head coach. "Now it's preparation, there's a few more cameras, but it's business as usual. When we all go out onto the pitch tomorrow, then it'll be special," he stated. He expressed confidence in his squad and emphasised taking one game at a time.

Frank acknowledged Villarreal as a formidable opponent and praised their manager Marcelino for having a well-organised team that likes to control possession. "Villarreal are a very good team. I've been very impressed when I've studied them, but we'll do everything we can to get a good start," he added.

Cristian Romero, who recently signed a four-year contract extension, is preparing for his 15th appearance in Europe's top competition and his eighth with Spurs. Reflecting on the team's focus and improvement under Frank's guidance, Romero said, "We always focus on our jobs and our work. We have a great manager. We have a great defensive coach."

Romero highlighted the importance of continuous improvement regardless of the opponent. "If you take Bournemouth out, we've done well. We do our best no matter who we are playing against," he remarked.

The upcoming match against Villarreal presents an opportunity for Tottenham to start strong in their Champions League journey under Frank's leadership. With high expectations from both players and fans, Spurs aim to make significant progress in this prestigious tournament.