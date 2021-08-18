Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez linked with Tottenham Hotspur: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered into negotiation to sign midfielder Nahitan Nandez from Serie A side Cagliari after discussions over a move to Inter Milan fell through.
The 25-year-old is almost certain to leave the Serie A side this summer with the player looking for a bigger and better challenge. A host of clubs have already been linked with the midfielder and as per reports, Spurs are the latest side to enter the scene.
Not such a popular name in the European circuit yet, here are the couple of things you need to know about the player:
His career so far
After coming through the ranks at Penarol in his native Uruguay, the youngster was signed by Argentine giants Boca Juniors. The versatile midfielder developed himself as one of the best players over there before his much-awaited break in the European circuit with Cagliari in 2019. He has been an ever-present member of the Cagliari line-up in these two years making 72 appearances, scoring four goals and setting up seven more. The Uruguay international also has 41 national caps to his name already.
Playing Style
Nandez is primarily a central midfielder but is well known for his tactical flexibility. He can operate as a full-back, holding midfielder or out wide on the right/left to support the winger which speaks volumes about his versatility.
Transfer Fee
The Cagliari midfielder is reportedly available for a fee in the region of £30million. Although, it is also understood that the Serie A side is also open to a loan deal with an obligation to buy term as well.
Clubs linked
Inter were the frontrunners for his signature however the move fell through after the cash-strapped side decided to invest money in Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries instead. Apart from Spurs, West Ham are also believed to be keeping a close eye on the situation while Leeds are another team who are maintaining close contact with him, as per rumours.