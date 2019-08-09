Calcutta Football League 2019: List of fixtures, teams, venue, telecast and Prize money

Bengaluru, August 9: The 2019 edition of the Calcutta Football League (CFL), also known as the Calcutta Premier Division Group A has already begun and it has already started delivering twists and turns.
The Calcutta Premier Division Group A began on July 27 when BSS Sporting Club held Southern Samity to a 1-1 draw at the Barasat Stadium.
Defending champions Mohun Bagan have kicked off their season, taking on last season’s runners up Peerless SC in the League but the game ended in a disastrous way for the Mariners. They suffered a 3-0 defeat and now looks to bounce back against Calcutta Customs on 14th August.
Another Kolkata giants Quess East Bengal, however, will start their campaign against George Telegraph on August 9.
The Red and Golds have won the title eight times on the trot lately and will be looking to extend their domination again this season after missing it out last season to their arch-rivals.
The much-awaited Calcutta Football League derby date between rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be held in the round two schedules which is not presented yet. But it is likely to be staged in the month of September.
Competing Teams:
All the local Calcutta big shots will take part in the 122-year-old tournament. Total 12 teams will participate in the League campaign including Indian giants like- Mohun Bagan AC, Quess East Bengal FC.
All the teams involved:
Mohun Bagan AC, Quess East Bengal FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Peerless SC, BSS Sporting Club, Southern Samity, New Barrackpore Rainbow AC, Bhowanipore Club, Kalighat Milan Sangha, Calcutta Customs Club, Aryan Club and George Telegraph.
Fixtures:
Only the round one fixture of the tournament have been published by the organisers. All the matches are expected to be at 3 PM (IST) except for the 'Big Three' teams, whose matches will be played under floodlights later in the evening.
Venue:
The matches of CFL Premier Division A will be played all around Bengal- mainly at Saltlake Stadium, East Bengal Ground, Mohun Bagan Ground and Mohammedan Sporting Ground while some of the low-key matches will also hold at Barasat Stadium, Gayeshpur Stadium and Howrah Stadium.
Tv Guide:
The Calcutta Football League 2019 will be telecasted live on Sadhna News in and around Kolkata. The channel, however, is also available to watch free on YouTube and Jio TV as well.
Prize money:
The Champion team will get Rs. 25 lacs and the runners Up team will get Rs. 20 lacs as prize money, while the best coach will collect Amal Dutta Memorial Trophy.
|Date
|Team 1
|Result
|Team 2
|Venue
|27 July 2019
|BSS Sporting
|1-1
|Southern Samity
|Barasat Stadium
|27 July 2019
|NBP Rainbow
|2-6
|Bhowanipore
|Howrah Stadium
|27 July 2019
|Kalighat MS
|2-1
|Calcutta Customs
|Gayeshpur Stadium
|30 July 2019
|Peerless
|2-2
|Southern Samity
|Barasat Stadium
|30 July 2019
|Aryan Club
|1-2
|George Telegraph
|Gayeshpur Stadium
|31 July 2019
|BSS Sporting
|0-0
|NBP Rainbow
|Gayeshpur Stadium
|31 July 2019
|Bhowanipore
|2-1
|Kalighat MS
|Barasat Stadium
|2 August 2019
|Peerless SC
|3-4
|Aryan Club
|Barasat Stadium
|5 August 2019
|Mohun Bagan
|0-3
|Peerless
|M. Bagan Stadium
|6 August 2019
|Kalighat MS
|0-1
|George Telegraph
|Gayeshpur Stadium
|7 August 2019
|Mohammedan SC
|1-1
|Aryan Club
|Mohammedan SC Ground
|8 August 2019
|Bhowanipore
|1-1
|Calcutta Customs
|Barasat Stadium
|9 August 2019
|Quess East Bengal
|TBD
|George Telegraph
|E. Bengal Stadium
|14 August 2019
|Mohun Bagan
|TBD
|Calcutta Customs
|M. Bagan/CFC stadium
|17 August 2019
|Quess East Bengal
|TBD
|BSS Sporting
|E. Bengal/Aryan
|19 August 2019
|Mohammedan SC
|TBD
|Southern Samity
|Mohammedan SC Ground
|22 August 2019
|Peerless
|TBD
|BSS Sporting
|Gayeshpur Stadium
|22 August 2019
|Aryan Club
|TBD
|Kalighat MS
|Mohammedan SC Ground
|22 August 2019
|Southern Samity
|TBD
|Bhowanipore
|Barasat Stadium
|22 August 2019
|NBP Rainbow
|TBD
|Calcutta Customs
|Howrah Stadium