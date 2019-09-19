Callum Wilson to Manchester United - A good move?

Bengaluru, September 19: Manchester target Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson as part of their new transfer strategy to recruit quality British players.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already mulling over moves for James Maddison and Jadon Sancho as he continues his homegrown revolution.
Solskjaer splashed £150million in the summer transfer window, bringing in three highly-rated British players. Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have all settled into life well at Old Trafford, proving to be among the top performers so far this campaign.
The sale of Romelu Lukaku and loan departure of Alexis Sanchez have left United short in attack while Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera have not been replaced in midfield.
They have money to spend and have plenty of room in the squad as well which is why the next couple of windows could prove to be big and crucial for the Red Devils.
Solskjaer wants to sign players with a strong work ethic who are proud to play for the club, with British heritage seemingly seen as an added advantage.
Wilson, being an English player, ticks all the boxes and Manchester United would also be a big upgrade for him from Bournemouth. Aged 27 now, Wilson is not particularly young but has his best years ahead of him and has been quite prolific in the Premier League in the past few years.
The 27-year-old has 36 goals in 96 Premier League appearances for the Cherries and has been linked to Chelsea in the past. He is the kind of attacking player Solskjaer admires. He is fast, strong and has good hold-up play unlike Lukaku.
The England striker has recovered commendably from knee injuries but signed a contract extension at Vitality Stadium until 2023 in the summer, making his market value high. However, these days, every player is overpriced. Wilson is experienced in the Premier League and will not take time to adapt which is a big plus.
Wilson has made his way to Premier League through a lot of struggle from clubs like Coventry City, Kettering Town, Tamworth. He has earned his place among the best strikers in the Premier League at the moment and certainly deserves a step-up in his career.
And Manchester United, despite their fall from grace, still remain one of the biggest names in European football. There is no doubt that a talented and prolific striker like Wilson would be a quality addition to the misfiring Manchester United attack.