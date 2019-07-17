Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cameroon axe Seedorf and Kluivert after Africa Cup of Nations

By Opta
Patrick Kluivert and Clarence Seedorf

Cairo, July 17: Cameroon have sacked coach Clarence Seedorf and his assistant Patrick Kluivert after the Indomitable Lions' last-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 2017 AFCON champions produced a weak defence of their title in Egypt, exiting courtesy of a 3-2 loss to Nigeria having won just one of their three games in Group F.

That has resulted in former AC Milan and Netherlands stars Seedorf and Kluivert losing their jobs less than a year after being hired.

Seedorf was in charge for 10 games, winning three, drawing four and losing three.

A statement from the Cameroon Football Federation's president Seidou Mbombo Njoya said: "In the wake of the premature elimination of Cameroon from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the Cameroon Football Federation, in conformity with the stipulations of the resolutive condition of their respective employment contracts, has decided to terminate the duties of coach Clarence Seedorf and his assistant Patrick Kluivert with immediate effect."

The Cameroon job was Seedorf's fourth coaching role in football, with the 43-year-old having previously had short stints in charge of Milan, Shenzhen and Deportivo La Coruna.

More CAMEROON News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue