Usain Bolt Arrives In India, Set to Light Up Mumbai in Exhibition Football Match on October 1

World Para Athletics 2025 in New Delhi: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Ever Edition

Football Can Arsenal Break Their St James' Park Hoodoo Against Newcastle United This Weekend? Arsenal seeks to end their poor record at St James' Park against Newcastle United. With key players returning, the Gunners aim for vital points in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arsenal's recent visits to St James' Park have been challenging, but they return on Sunday needing a win. Gabriel Martinelli's late equaliser against Manchester City last week helped them avoid another loss. However, Arsenal are still five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League standings. By Sunday, this gap could widen to eight points, making their match against Newcastle United crucial.

Newcastle have been strong at home against Arsenal, winning three of their last four meetings. The Magpies have not conceded in these victories, including two Premier League wins and one EFL Cup semi-final triumph. Their last four-game home winning streak against Arsenal was in August 1969.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have struggled away at Newcastle, losing four times. These defeats include a 2-0 loss in May 2022 and a 1-0 defeat in November 2023. Only against Manchester City have they lost more away games under Arteta. These losses have impacted their ambitions significantly.

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal have only lost once in their last 16 Premier League away games. This defeat came from a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick against Liverpool. They rarely lose consecutive away league games, but when they do, it's often at Newcastle.

Newcastle began their EFL Cup defence with a 4-1 victory over Bradford City but have struggled offensively in the Premier League. They've failed to score in three of five league matches this season while keeping four clean sheets. Injuries to new signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey haven't helped.

Nick Woltemade scored the winner against Wolves but was ineffective against Bournemouth last week. He had no shots from his four touches in the penalty area and completed only 66.7% of his passes. Anthony Gordon's return from suspension should provide more support for Woltemade.

Key Players for Both Teams

Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka were benched during Arsenal's match with Man City, drawing criticism as they trailed at half-time. Eze assisted Martinelli's equaliser after being introduced at the break and scored his first goal for Arsenal midweek against Port Vale.

Saka is close to reaching 100 goal contributions for Arsenal in the Premier League. At 24 years old, he could become the second-youngest player to achieve this milestone for the Gunners after Cesc Fabregas.

Defensive Strengths

Newcastle boast the fewest expected goals against (xGA) in the Premier League this season at 2.55 xGA, with Arsenal ranking second at 3.28 xGA. The Magpies have faced the fewest shots (37) and third-fewest shots on target (13), highlighting their defensive resilience.

Mikel Arteta defended his tactics against Man City despite criticism over creativity issues. Arsenal rank sixth for expected goals (7.39 xG) this season but only 3.1 xG comes from open play, ranking them 13th in the league.

Players to Watch

Newcastle United - Harvey Barnes: Barnes is one goal away from his 50th Premier League goal but has never scored against Arsenal in 12 appearances.

Arsenal - Viktor Gyokeres: Gyokeres leads the league in pressures applied both in the final third (202) and opposition penalty area (85). He has three Premier League goals this season, trailing only Erland Haaland.

The upcoming match between Newcastle and Arsenal promises excitement as both teams aim to improve their standings and performances this season.