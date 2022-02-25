Football
Can Arsenal flop turn his career around?

By
Nicolas Pepe
Nicolas Pepe, right, hasn't lived up expectation at Arsenal.

Kolkata, February 25: Nicolas Pepe had moved to Arsenal from Ligue 1 side Lille back in the summer of 2019 for a club-record fee of around £72 million and needless to say, he has not managed to live up to the expectations in the English capital.

His quality was never questionable and the Ivorian has certainly shown glimpses of his quality, but has so far lacked output on a weekly basis. He has desperately struggled for gametime this season having managed just 501 minutes of Premier League football and has not started in the league since October.

It would be dramatic if Pepe can turn his Arsenal career around from here and justify his exorbitant fee of £72 million. But, the 26-year-old can still have a big say for the Gunners between now and the summer. Following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners have been left with just Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah up front.

Neither of the two strikers have managed to score goals on a consistent basis and look destined to leave this summer with their contracts set for expiry. Pepe is capable of playing as a number nine and could be given his final opportunity to impress at the Emirates if Lacazette and Nketiah cannot improve on their goalscoring form.

£72 million is a lot of money and Arsenal can hardly to hope to get even one fourth of that if they want to cash in on their club record signing. With Lacazette and Nketiah struggling to find the back of the net, there is no hard in taking a chance with Pepe rather than keeping him on the bench.

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 8:16 [IST]
