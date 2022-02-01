Cancelo signs Man City contract extension until 2027

London, Feb. 1: Joao Cancelo has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Manchester City until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Cancelo has been a pivotal figure for Pep Guardiola since the start of last season, after initially struggling to make much of an impact in his first campaign at the club.
The 27-year-old Portugal international joined from Juventus in 2019 and has played at both right-back and left-back for City, developing into one of the best full-backs in world football in the process.
Cancelo has now committed his long-term future to the club.
"Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement," he told City's official website.
"City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class teammates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day.
"There is nowhere better to play football and it's a pleasure to work here.
"I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions.
"This new contract means I now have complete focus on improving my game and winning more trophies with this team."
News of Cancelo's extension comes a day after City confirmed the signing of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez.
The highly rated 22-year-old has joined on a five-and-a-half-year deal but will remain on loan at River until at least the end of the season.