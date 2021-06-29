Captain Fernandinho signs new Manchester City deal

Manchester, June 29: Fernandinho is staying at Manchester City after signing a new one-year deal with the Premier League champions.
His previous contract was set to expire this week, but the 36-year-old has decided to extend his stay with City to a ninth season.
The Brazilian midfielder has won 12 trophies, including four Premier League titles and a record six EFL Cups, during his time at the club and has his eye on more honours in the twilight of his career.
He said: "In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet.
"And so that's why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they're looking for. In my point of view, we can do that, there's still places to improve and to get those targets. And obviously, for me and for my family it's a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year.
"If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I would be the happiest person there."