Bernardo Silva Encourages New Leaders To Emerge At Manchester City For Team Success

-myKhel Team

Bernardo Silva, captain of Manchester City, emphasises the importance of having more than just a few leaders within a successful team. Appointed by Pep Guardiola after Kevin De Bruyne's departure at the end of the 2024-25 season, Silva aims to foster a positive environment at the club. Despite a rocky start in the Premier League, City has won four out of their last five matches across all competitions.

Silva is preparing for his return to Monaco in the Champions League and urges more players to step up as leaders. "Man City was so successful in the last eight years not because one captain was really good but because we have a group of great leaders," said Silva. He believes that creating an energetic atmosphere where players arrive early and behave appropriately is crucial.

The Portuguese international stresses that having only four captains isn't enough. "In terms of responsibility you need more than four [captains], we had 10 or 15 players like that who behaved as captains," he explained. Silva's goal is to restore the team's energy and ensure everyone contributes positively to the club's culture.

Reflecting on his new role, Silva expressed his commitment: "It's been a great honour for me [to be made captain] and I'm trying my best to get this team back to the level it deserves to be." His leadership is seen as pivotal in guiding Manchester City back to its peak performance levels.

Pep Guardiola faces a challenging task as he prepares for another encounter with Monaco. The last time City played there, they lost at Stade Louis II in March 2017. Guardiola could face consecutive away defeats against an opponent for only the third time in his career, having previously experienced this against Barcelona and Liverpool.

Monaco has been formidable at home against English teams in the Champions League, losing just once in seven matches. Their only defeat came against Arsenal in March 2015. Silva recalls fond memories from his time with Monaco when they defeated City in 2017.

"I was here [Monaco] for three seasons and have great memories," Silva reminisced. He cherishes those moments as it marked his first opportunity to play at such a high level. "It was unbelievable to beat a team like Man City," he added, reflecting on Monaco's impressive run during that period.

The young Monaco squad reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, showcasing their talent on an international stage. As Silva returns with Manchester City, he looks forward to revisiting those cherished memories while aiming for success with his current team.