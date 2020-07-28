Football
Cardiff City 0-2 Fulham: Onomah and Kebano seize play-off advantage

By Guy Atkinson

Cardiff, July 28: Superb goals from Josh Onomah and Neeskens Kebano gave Fulham a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the away first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Cardiff were the better side in the opening stages and only a superb last-ditch challenge from Michael Hector prevented Robert Glatzel from prodding into an empty net.

Fulham went close to taking the lead in first-half stoppage time when Tom Cairney's curled effort from 25 yards clipped the outside of Alex Smithies' right-hand post.

They did forge ahead four minutes after the restart, Onomah waltzing past three Cardiff defenders inside the penalty area before coolly finishing past Smithies.

Kebano then whipped home a wonderful free-kick in stoppage time to give Scott Parker's side a healthy advantage ahead of the second leg at Craven Cottage on Thursday (July 30).

Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
