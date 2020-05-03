Football
Milan need a good boss, and it doesn't matter if he's not Italian - Ancelotti on Rangnick links

By Patric Ridge

Liverpool, May 3: Former Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti says supporters of the Rossoneri should not worry about a foreign coach coming in, amid speculation surrounding Ralf Rangnick.

Experienced coach Rangnick is head of sport and development for Red Bull GmbH – the group which owns Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

The 61-year-old German has been strongly linked with a switch to Milan, who are currently coached by Stefano Pioli, potentially in a joint sporting director and coach role.

The Rossoneri experienced a frustrating campaign prior to the suspension of the Serie A season, and sat seventh when the coronavirus pandemic halted league activity.

Ancelotti led Milan to two Champions League triumphs and a Serie A title during a 2001-09 stint in charge at San Siro.

Now manager of Everton, Ancelotti sees no reason why the next Milan coach should not come from outside Italy.

"He's a foreigner? That is nothing to worry about. Fans should be worried about poor managers. But Milan have chosen many coaches and have chosen many good ones," Ancelotti said in an Instagram Live conversation with journalist and presenter Carlo Pellegatti.

"We met when I was in Germany. I don't know him, from what I read he was in love with [Arrigo] Sacchi's Milan, but I don’t know the methodology."

In a wide-ranging interview, Ancelotti also lauded the impact Zlatan Ibrahimovic – a player he coached at Paris Saint-Germain – has made since his return to San Siro.

"I'm not surprised that he's still playing, I don't know how long he will still play," Ancelotti said of Ibrahimovic.

"His character, I like it very much. He was always very attentive to the team's needs, this is always very important for a coach."


Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 4:20 [IST]
