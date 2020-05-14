Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

CAS to hear FA's appeal against FIFA on June 26

By
Chelsea
Chelsea were handed a two-window ban, but the CAS halved that on appeal.

Bengaluru, May 13: The English Football Association's (FA) appeal against FIFA in relation to a transfer ban and fine on Premier League club Chelsea in 2019 will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on June 26.

The FA was fined 510,000 Swiss Francs, later reduced to 350,000, last year for a breach of the rules involving the international transfer and first registration of minors.

Chelsea was punished in February 2019, for breaches of the rules pertaining to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

Chelsea were handed a two-window ban at the time, but the CAS halved that on appeal in December and also reduced their fine.

Chelsea to appeal against transfer ban

FIFA had declared Chelsea in breach of the regulations in the case of 29 players after a lengthy investigation into registration at academy level.

The arbitrator found only 'about a third of the violations' declared by FIFA and said many were not as serious as maintained.

The CAS ruling in December also said that Chelsea had violated rules in a 'significantly smaller' number of cases than FIFA said, and that the violations were less serious than previously judged.

"The FA has co-operated fully with FIFA's investigation. As this is an ongoing legal process it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time," an FA spokesperson was quoted as saying by AS daily when asked about the proposed hearing on June 26.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More CHELSEA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
CAS hearing on June 26
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 10:08 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue