Cedric Bakambu becomes most expensive African player

Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu becomes the most expensive African player in history after the DR Congo international signed for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan for a whopping £65million.
The 26-year-old has been in a fine form for the La Liga side since joining them in 2015 and also won the La Liga player of the month in October.
The striker was reportedly attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs like Newcastle, Tottenham, West Brom and West Ham etc, however, ignoring all these offers, the player decided to opt for a move to the far east
Recently via social media, he shared a picture of him having a medical for the Chinese side which confirmed the deal. The player is set to sign a long-term deal and earn a staggering £16m-a-year in China's capital city.
2018. pic.twitter.com/pFruLBFWPS— Cédric Bakambu (@Bakambu17) January 10, 2018
Bakambu had a £35million release clause which the Chinese side triggered, however, according to the new law of Chinese FA introduced in May last year the club had to pay an additional £30million in taxes which eventually made him the most expensive African player of all time ahead of Liverpool's £39m man Mohamed Salah.
RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita is also set to jump ahead of Salah when he completes his move to Anfield in the summer for a fee in excess of £48million, however, that also will not exceed Bakambu's fee.
The DR Congo international made his breakthrough with French side Sochaux and later made a move to Turkish club Bursaspor in 2014. And Following his superb season in Turkey, La Liga outfit poached the player away in 2015 and he repaid the faith by scoring 48 goals in 105 appearances.