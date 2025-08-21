Inter Miami vs Tigres Live Streaming: Where to Watch Today’s Leagues Cup Match on TV and Online?

Football Celtic Held To Goalless Draw By Kairat In Champions League Qualifier Match Celtic drew 0-0 with Kairat Almaty in their Champions League qualifier. Despite dominating possession and creating chances, they failed to score and must secure an away victory to advance. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Celtic faced a challenging match against Kairat Almaty, ending in a 0-0 draw during the first leg of their Champions League play-off. This result leaves Brendan Rodgers' team needing a win away to secure a spot in the 2025-26 league phase. Despite dominating possession, Celtic struggled to break through Kairat's solid defence.

Kairat's defensive discipline was evident throughout the game. They effectively contained Celtic's attacks, with Edmilson's header being cleared off the line by Kieran Tierney. The Scottish champions thought they had scored early on, but Alyaksandr Martynovich's goal was disallowed for offside.

Celtic's efforts were further hampered when Alistair Johnston was injured and had to be stretchered off after 30 minutes. Despite this setback, Celtic improved in the second half. James Forrest came close to scoring, but his shot was saved by Aleksandr Zarutskiy and deflected onto the post.

Celtic dominated possession with 64 entries into the final third and 29 crosses but failed to convert these into goals. Their expected goals (xG) stood at just 0.44, highlighting their struggle to create clear chances. They managed only two shots on target over 100 minutes.

Kairat's defence remained resolute, making 17 interceptions and tackles each. Erkin Tapalov and Ofri Arad were particularly effective, contributing significantly to their team's defensive efforts.

In stoppage time, Daizen Maeda had a chance to score for Celtic but couldn't find the net. Despite an improved performance after halftime, Celtic's attempts were consistently thwarted by Kairat's organised defence.

Key Statistics from the Match

The match statistics reflect Celtic's territorial dominance yet highlight their inability to capitalise on it. They earned 15 corners but couldn't convert any into goals. Spending over a third of the match in Kairat’s half did not translate into significant scoring opportunities.

As they prepare for the return leg in Kazakhstan, Celtic must find ways to penetrate Kairat’s strong defence if they hope to advance in the Champions League competition.