Celtic accept bid for Dembele from Brighton

Bengaluru, December 26: If reports in England are to be believed, newly-promoted Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion are closing in on a massive signing.
The Seagulls have been quite impressive since their promotion to the English top tier and are now looking to add more quality to their squad.
According to reports in England, Celtic have accepted a bid of £18 million from Brighton for their star striker Moussa Dembele.
On 🔥@MDembele_10 prend les choses en main ⚽️⚽️⚽️#HereToCreate #X17 pic.twitter.com/6vacTS4gEG— adidas France (@adidasFR) November 14, 2017
The France international has been on the radar of numerous Premier League clubs, including Chelsea. But he could be on his way to Brighton as Chris Hughton looks to bolster his attack for the second half of the season.
The Hoops have fended off interest from Chelsea, West Ham, AC Milan and others in the last two transfer windows.
Dembele, 21, admitted only last week he’s ready for another month of uncertainty in January.
Reports claim the Seagulls made an approach to him recently and the player is also keen on joining the Premier League club as he would be a regular starter.
They could be willing to offer the Hoops a big fee, and a sell-on clause similar to the one Southampton inserted in Virgil van Dijk’s deal.
Another trophy, another win. Almost lost my leg there 😵😅 but we’re still unbeaten 😊. On to the next one, thanks for your support Bhoys and Ghirls you were brilliant @celticfc 😊🍀💚— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) November 26, 2017
The Frenchman chose Celtic ahead of big clubs in England two years ago as he wanted regular first-team action and it will not be a surprise if he chooses Brighton again for regular football.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has already said the champs will only sell the Frenchman on their terms.
Dembele hasn’t scored for a month, but Rodgers insists he’s not concerned.
Rodgers said: “Moussa worked really hard against Aberdeen.
“But that is what he’s asked to do. It doesn’t worry me about how many goals the strikers get.
“It’s no use to me if I’ve got one who scores 50 goals and the rest of the team doesn’t function.
“If you play in this team you have to be able to press from the front.
“You must be able to read the game defensively. Once you do that you will get an opportunity to play.
“If you don’t, someone else will get that opportunity.”