Cesc Fabregas to be offered new Chelsea deal amid Jose Mourinho influence

London, Nov 1: Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer midfielder Cesc Fabregas a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United, according to The Times.
After luring away one of his former player, Nemanja Matic this season from Chelsea, the Red Devils boss Mourinho is reportedly planning another raid on his former club and this time reportedly he is keeping his tabs open for Cesc Fabregas, whom he signed from Barcelona in Chelsea.
However, to ward off any interest from the Manchester giant the Blues are now set to offer the Spanish midfielder a new improved deal which will keep him at the Stamford bridge for more prolonged time.
Fabregas has only 18 months left on his previous contract and the club now want him to sign an extension. Fabregas is also believed be agree with the new terms with the London based side although the length of the proposed new contract has yet to be agreed.
It is believed that the 30-year-old midfielder wants a new two years contract at the club, however, with Chelsea's policy, that any player who is above or 30 years old will be given only one-year extension, is halting the deal.
However, Chelsea have earlier broken their policy before, when they tied Gary Cahill down to a new long-term deal and now Fabregas will be hoping that he gets the same treatment as the current Chelsea captain.
Fabregas struggled to get regular starts last season, however, this season has already been involved 13 matches in all competition and scored one, assisted twice in the meantime.
Chelsea have a lack of depth in creativity from the midfield and their only creative midfielder in the team is Fabregas. The Spaniard's creativity gives an X-factor to the Blues squad and if somehow they lose Fabregas just like Nemanja Matic to their direct rivals, it will be a big blow to their squad strength.