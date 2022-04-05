Champions League 2021-22: Quarterfinal 1st leg Matches: Preview, Kick Off Time, Telecast, Live streaming info

Man City vs Atletico
Pep Guardiola vs Diego Simeone has the feel like a heavyweight meeting that has thrown up several classic bouts but, surprisingly, their paths have crossed only three times to date -- Guardiola has won two games to Simeone's one.
City have been pretty much unstoppable over the past six months but if you needed a candidate to halt their charge then Atletico, would be high up the list, fresh from ousting Manchester United in the last 16.
Benfica vs Liverpool
To many, Liverpool landed the plum draw in the last eight, with Benfica the big outsider having reached this stage for the first time in six years. It strengthened the belief that maybe a quadruple of major trophies really is possible for the English team.
That Liverpool will play the second leg at Anfield, the scene of so many famous European nights, made Jurgen Klopp's team an even bigger favorite as the club looks to become European champion for a seventh time.
Villarreal vs Bayern
Europa League champions Villarreal are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. European football's elite will have noted the performance, but will not have failed to recognise Bayern's 7-1 dismantling of Salzburg, either.
Even so, the German side were outplayed in the away fixture and fortunate to escape with a draw - a source of real hope for Villarreal.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Chelsea is attempting to retain the title to the backdrop of an off-field crisis. Chelsea is for sale after its billionaire owner, Roman Abramovich, was sanctioned by the British government for his close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine. Chelsea's future is up in the air - the preferred new owner should be known sometime this month - and the players have been doing their best to keep their focus on the field.
Real Madrid will provide a much tougher challenge for Chelsea. The 13-time European champion lost to Chelsea in the semifinals last season, when it still could not play at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium because of renovation work. Karim Benzema, who led Madrid to a historic comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, remains the key again.
