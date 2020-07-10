Champions League draw: Guardiola could face ex-club Barcelona in the semifinals

Bengaluru, July 10: Manchester City will face either Lyon or Juventus in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals if they advance past Real Madrid after the draw for the Europe's premier competitions' quarterfinals and semifinals was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
The draw has also opened up the possibility of Pep Guardiola facing his former club Barcelona in the semifinals.
Four quarter-finalists were confirmed before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic suspended the season, while the remaining four last-16 second legs will be played at the respective clubs' home stadiums on August 7 and 8.
Quarterfinal draw
(Matches from August 12-15)
1. Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais/Juventus
2. RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid
3. Napoli/Barcelona vs Chelsea/Bayern Munich
4. Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain
Semifinal draw (Matches on August 18 and 19)
1. Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 3
2. Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 4
Final
SF 1 winner vs SF 2 winner (August 23)
The draw has thrown up many other possibilities as well with a potential Barcelona vs Bayern Munich quarterfinals looming large, should both sides make it through.
Both teams still need to complete their last-16 ties, with Bayern almost there having won 3-0 away to Chelsea in the first leg, while Barcelona are due to host Napoli after a 1-1 draw in Italy.
The UEFA Champions League draw is complete! 🙌— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020
Who will lift the trophy next month? 🏆🤔#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/h7hYwKWw2K
Meanwhile, if Manchester City can finish the job in their last-16 tie against Real Madrid, Guardiola's team will go on to a quarterfinal against either Juventus or Lyon.
City won 2-1 in Madrid in the first leg in March, while Juventus must overturn a 0-1 deficit from the first leg of their last-16 tie against Lyon.
The winners will advance to the Final Eight, which will be held as a unique straight knockout tournament in Lisbon due to the difficulties caused by the coronavirus.
The draw also threw up the possibility of a El Clasico semifinal, with Barcelona and Real Madrid on collision course to meet in the last four should both make it that far.
All games are set to be played behind closed doors after UEFA confirmed that 'matches should take place behind closed doors until further notice' because of the uncertain health situation around Europe.
Man City, Barca, Juve can host CL last-16 ties
The situation in Lisbon itself is particularly concerning, with lockdown restrictions reimposed last week on 19 neighbourhoods across the city as COVID-19 increase at a worrying rate.
In the other side of the draw, first-time quarter-finalists RB Leipzig will meet Atletico Madrid, runners-up to city rivals Real the last time the Champions League final was played in Lisbon in 2014.
The winners of the Leipzig vs Atletico quarterfinal will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Atalanta in the last four.
(With UEFA Media inputs)