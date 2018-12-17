Champions League Draw: United draw PSG in last 16; Liverpool to face Bayern Munich

Nyon, December 16: Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will take on French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Liverpool were drawn against fellow five-time winners Bayern Munich in Nyon on Monday (December 16).
Holders Real Madrid will face Ajax as the Spaniards attempt to lift the trophy for the fifth time in six seasons, while Lionel Messi and Barcelona play Lyon.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will take on Schalke while Atletico Madrid, runners-up in 2014 and 2016, will come up against Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus.
Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund will meet Tottenham Hotspur, while Roma were paired with two-time former champions Porto.
Teams that finished in second place in the group stage will host the first legs on February 12/13 and 19/20 with the return matches scheduled for March 5/6 and 12/13.
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is:
Schalke v Manchester City
Atletico Madrid v Juventus
Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund
Lyon v Barcelona
Roma v Porto
Ajax v Real Madrid
Liverpool v Bayern Munich
