Champions League final 2021, Manchester City vs Chelsea: Preview, Time in India, TV Channel

Bengaluru, May 27: Manchester City are all set to take on Chelsea in an all-English UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio Do Dragao, Porto, Portugal.
The match between the newly-crowned Premier League champions and FA Cup runners-up is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 29, 8pm local time (Sunday, May 30, 12.30 am IST) and will be shown live on SONY TEN 2 SD/HD channels for the Indian audience, with live streaming available on SONY LIV.
Turkish city of Istanbul had initially been slated to host the 2021 Champions League final, before a surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cases forced UEFA to switch it to Portugal.
UEFA decides to move Champions League final to Porto
Ahead of the final, with OPTA inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical preview of the much-anticipated contest.
#Chelsea have won their last two matches against Manchester City in all competitions, both coming since Thomas Tuchel took over at the club. They last won three in a row against Manchester City between 2005 and 2009, when they won eight in a row.
#In European competition, Chelsea and Manchester City's only previous meetings came in the 1970-71 Cup Winners' Cup semifinal - Chelsea won both legs 1-0 to progress to the final, where they beat Real Madrid after a replay.
#Manchester City are the ninth different English team to reach a European Cup/UEFA Champions League final, at least three more than any other nation (Germany & Italy, 6).
#This is the third year running a team will play in the European Cup/Champions League final for the first time (Tottenham in 2019, PSG in 2020, Manchester City in 2021).
#Chelsea and Manchester City met in the Premier League earlier in May - a 2-1 Chelsea win - and are the first teams to compete in a major European final in the same month they face in a league game since Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in May 2013.
#Both Chelsea and Manchester City have conceded just four goals in this season's UEFA Champions League.
#Manchester City have won 11 UEFA Champions League matches this season and victory in this match would see them equal the all-time record of 12 by Real Madrid in 2001-02.
#Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to win his third UEFA Champions League trophy, having won it in 2009 and 2011 with Barcelona. He would become only the third manager to win the title three times, along with Carlo Ancelotti (2003, 2007, 2014) and Zinedine Zidane (2016, 2017, 2018).
#Having also led PSG to the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League final, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is the first manager to reach the European Cup/Champions League final in consecutive seasons with different clubs.
#In his entire managerial career, Man City manager Pep Guardiola has lost more matches against Chelsea in all competitions than any other club (7). He has lost his last two games against the Blues, only losing three in a row against Real Madrid (2012-14) and Liverpool (2018).
#This year's final will be held at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal, marking the first time that the European Cup/UEFA Champions League final has been held in the same country in consecutive seasons (Estadio da Luz in 2019-20).
#Manchester City's Phil Foden will be 21 years & 1 day old for this final and could potentially become the third-youngest Englishman to start in a UEFA Champions League final.
#Chelsea defender Thiago Silva featured in last season's UEFA Champions League final for PSG and could become the fifth player to play in the final in consecutive seasons with different teams.
#Should he play in this match, it will be Sergio Agüero's final appearance for Manchester City.
(Source: Stats Perform Group)