Champions League hero Divock Origi to get new contract at Liverpool after winning over Jurgen Klopp

By
Bengaluru, May 10: Liverpool are set to reward their semi-final hero Divock Origi a new contract as a reward as he managed to work his way back into Jürgen Klopp’s long-term plans, according to reports.

The Belgian international had been fringe player for the most of the season and even in the last year, Jurgen Klopp tried to offload him by sending him to a loan term to Wolfsburg.

The German club, however, due to underwhelming performance did not make the deal permanent. In the last Summer, the 23-year-old was offered to Dortmund and Valencia as both made approaches for the striker, but in the end, neither was willing to pay the required fee. In January, for a time, he looked set to head to Wolves however the deal too did not too make through.

With Klopp mostly uninterested in the player, most of the fans believed that by Summer the player will be sold off the clear off wages whose is to up in 2020. But turning the tides, the Belgian attacker lately has emerged as one of the most clutch players of the squad and has been pivotal in making their dream alive both in Premier League as well Champions League.

In the past week, Origi scored the winner at Newcastle to keep Liverpool in the title race and then bagged two to put Barcelona to the kill in the Champions League. He also scored the winner back in Merseyside derby last year.

There is little chance that the forward will be given a full-time role next season as the Reds front three is very much settled but his presence from the bench reportedly has impressed Klopp. With the attacker becoming a regular go-to option for the manager, Origi looks to settle his future at Anfield further with a new deal.

Origi has made just three Premier League starts this season, but has come off the bench on eleven occasions, scoring three league goals with one assist.

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
