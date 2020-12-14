Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Champions League last-16 draw: Barca and PSG to renew rivalry, Bayern face Lazio

By Peter Hanson
Barcelona
PSG will be out to avenge their loss to Barca in 2016-17 Champions League when they renew rivalries next year.

Nyon (Swizerland), December 14: Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will do battle in a repeat of their memorable UEFA Champions League last-16 tie from three years ago, while holders Bayern Munich were drawn against Lazio on Monday (December 14).

La Liga giants Barca became the first team in the competition's history to overturn a 0-4 first-leg deficit when they famously defeated PSG 6-1 in the return tie at the same stage in the 2016-17 season.

Neymar scored twice and assisted Sergi Roberto's last-gasp winner on that occasion.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES

but his status to face his former club with PSG may be in doubt after the Brazil superstar sustained a serious-looking ankle injury in Sunday's 0-1 loss at Lyon.

Barca also defeated PSG in the quarterfinals en route to treble glory in 2014-15 and in the last eight in the 2012-13 campaign.

PSG were runners-up in a competition delayed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last term, and their conquerors Bayern were paired against Serie A side Lazio.

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 14, 2020, 17:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More