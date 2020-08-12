Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lewandowski's hot streak, PSG's Italian hoodoo - Champions League in Opta numbers

By Daniel Lewis
Robert Lewandowski

Lisbon, August 12: The Champions League has reached the quarter-final stage, with all four ties to be played over one leg in Lisbon over the next four days.

Last-eight regulars Barcelona and Bayern Munich meet in arguably the pick of the fixtures, while much-fancied Manchester City take on Juventus' conquerors Lyon.

Elsewhere, quarter-final debutants Atalanta and RB Leipzig will be looking to pull off upsets against Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Ahead of the mouthwatering ties, we take a look at the key Opta statistics.

ATALANTA V PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

0 - PSG have never won a game against Italian opposition in the Champions League, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their previous six encounters.

1 - Atalanta are the first Champions League debutants to reach the quarter-finals since Leicester City in 2016-2017 and the first Italian side to do so since 1999-2000.

4 - The Serie A outfit have won their last four matches in the competition - the longest current run alongside fellow quarter-finalists Bayern Munich.

16 - No team still left in the tournament has conceded more goals than the 16 Atalanta have let in across their eight games.

32 - PSG have scored in each of their last 32 Champions League games in a run stretching back to the 2015-16 quarter-finals when firing a blank against Manchester City.

RB LEIPZIG V ATLETICO MADRID

1 - Not only will this be the first competitive encounter between the sides, it is also the first time Leipzig have been drawn against a Spanish club in European competition.

5 - Atletico are contesting their fifth quarter-final in the last seven years - only Barcelona and Bayern Munich can better that tally across the same timeframe.

0 - None of Leipzig's 14 previous Champions League games have ended goalless.

4 - Four of the German side's last eight goals in the competition have come from the penalty spot. Indeed, only Atalanta (5) have benefited from more penalties this season.

12 - Since the start of 2019, 12 of the 14 goals Atletico have scored in UEFA's showpiece competition have been scored after half-time.

BARCELONA V BAYERN MUNICH

18 - Both sides are through to the last eight of the Champions League for an 18th time, with Barcelona into a record 13th successive quarter-final.

5 - The Catalan giants have been beaten in five of their eight previous encounters with Bayern in the competition, which is more than they have lost against any other side.

17 - Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has been directly involved in 17 Champions League goals in 2019-20 - six more than any other player.

8 - Hansi Flick's side have won their opening eight matches in the competition this term, with Barcelona the only side to have previously won nine on the spin.

2 - Barca have lost just two of their last 31 Champions League games and are unbeaten this season - Bayern and Man City being the only other unbeaten sides.

MANCHESTER CITY V LYON

1 - City have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for a fourth time in five seasons, but have only progressed from one of their previous three appearances.

4 - Lyon are unbeaten in their last four games against English opposition in this competition - a run that includes a win and a draw against City in last season's group stage.

2 - Pep Guardiola progressed from his first seven Champions League quarter-finals but has been eliminated in his two appearances at this stage with City.

3 - Gabriel Jesus could become the third player to score in three separate knockout games for City in a single season after Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, both in 2018-19.

6 - Lyon attacker Memphis Depay has scored in six successive Champions League matches. Ruud van Nistelrooy is the only Dutch player to go on a longer run (nine with Manchester United in 2002-03).

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: Five contenders for Orange Cap
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue