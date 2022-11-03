Champions League: Real Madrid seal top spot, Lewis breaks Benzema record in Manchester City win, Milan advance

Manchester City 3 Sevilla 1
Etihad Stadium, was stunned into silence when Rafa Mir put the visitors ahead. However, City deservedly levelled through 17-year-old right-back Lewis when he fired home in the 52nd minute of his full debut, becoming the youngest player in Champions League history to score on his first start in the competition, breaking the record set by Karim Benzema in 2005.
Having teed up Lewis' equaliser, Julian Avarez scored with 17 minutes remaining before playing in Riyad Mahrez to round off the victory late on.
AC Milan 4 Salzburg 0
Olivier Giroud scored twice and assisted two others as Milan sealed their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Salzburg at San Siro
Milan knew a point would be enough to secure their progression and Giroud's early headed finish set them on their way.
Juventus 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2
Super-sub Nuno Mendes scored the winner for Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-1 victory against Juventus, though it was not enough to clinch top spot in Group H.
Kylian Mbappe fired home to open the scoring but his goal was cancelled out by Leonardo Bonucci's equaliser before the break in a tight encounter in Turin.
Chelsea 2 Dinamo Zagreb 1
Denis Zakaria scored the winner on his Chelsea debut as the Blues recorded a fourth straight win with a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge.
Zakaria has struggled to break into the first team since joining on loan from Juventus in the last transfer window but his 30th-minute strike proved decisive after Raheem Sterling had cancelled out Bruno Petkovic's opener.