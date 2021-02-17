Ronaldo out to inflict more pain on Porto - Champions League in Opta numbers

Turin, February 17: Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will look to inflict more Champions League pain on Porto and Borussia Dortmund travel to Sevilla for the first leg in the round of 16 on Wednesday (February 17).
Juve advanced from Group G at a canter, winning five of their six games to finish level on points with Barcelona.
The Serie A champions will be expected to knock Porto out, but Andrea Pirlo will be braced for a stern test in the first leg at Estadio do Dragao.
Sevilla do battle with Dortmund at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan a couple of days after it was announced that Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Marco Rose will take over at the Bundesliga club at the end of the season.
We take a look at the best stats on the two ties courtesy of Opta.
Porto vs Juventus
5 - Porto have not got the better of Juve in five previous encounters in European competition (D1 L4). Liverpool are the only other club they have faced on more occasions without ever winning (eight matches).
1 - The only previous encounter between the two clubs in the Champions League knockout stages was in the round of 16 back in 2016-17. The Turin giants won 3-0 on aggregate but both matches were goalless before Porto had a player sent off in the first half.
7- Juve have reached the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition for the seventh consecutive season, their longest streak in the competition.
0 - The Bianconeri and Zenit are the only clubs to have faced Porto at least twice away from home in European competition without conceding a goal.
17 - Ronaldo's first opponents in the knockout stages of the Champions League were Portuguese champions Porto 17 years ago, coming in the round of 16 of the 2003-04 campaign. The prolific Juve forward last faced Porto when he was wearing Manchester United colours in April 2009, scoring the only goal of the game at the Dragao to seal a semi-final spot.
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
1 - Sevilla and Dortmund's only previous meeting in European competition came in the 2010-11 Europa League group stages. The side from Andalucia won 1-0 in Dortmund before a 2-2 draw at the Sanchez Pizjuan.
10 - Dortmund have won not won any of their previous 10 away games against Spanish opposition in the Champions League (D3 L7). They have conceded at least two goals in nine of those matches.
12 - Sevilla have hosted German opposition 12 times in Europe and have only lost one of those matches (W7 D4), that 2-1 defeat coming against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the 2017-18 Champions League.
3 - Among players with three or more goals in this season's Champions League group stage, only Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud boasted a better minutes per goal ratio (one every 28 minutes) than Dortmund's Erling Haaland (58 minutes) and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri (59 minutes).
16 - Haaland has scored 16 goals in 12 Champions League games, the fastest player ever to reach that tally in the competition ahead of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado (both 16 goals in his first 20 appearances).