Real to face Bayern in Champions League semifinal

Nyon, April 13: Champions Real Madrid will meet Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals, while Liverpool will take on AS Roma.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Real will go to Bayern's Allianz Arena for the first leg while Liverpool will host Roma at Anfield in their first match, after Friday's draw at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.
The official result of the #UCLdraw!@FCBayern v @realmadrid @LFC v @OfficialASRoma— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 13, 2018
🏆Who will reach the final in Kyiv? pic.twitter.com/fHyjIPresp
Real, who have won the competition 12 times, reached the semifinals by fighting off a remarkable Juventus comeback before Ronaldo scored a late penalty to give them a 4-3 win on aggregate.
Roma produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in Champions League history to knock out Lionel Messi's Barcelona with a 3-0 victory in the Italian capital that gave them an unexpected win on away goals over the two legs.
Bundesliga champions Bayern, who named Niko Kovac as their next coach minutes before the draw, eased past Sevilla in their quarter-final.
Liverpool beat runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to set up their meeting with Roma, a repeat of the 1984 European Cup final that the English side won on penalties.
(Source: Agencies/OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.