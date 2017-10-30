Champions League: Want to qualify as group winners, says Jose Mourinho ahead of Benfica clash

London, October 30: Manchester United sit atop Group A in the Champions League with three out of three wins and are more or less assured a place in the Round of 16 in Europe's premier competition. Yet, coach Jose Mourinho says they cannot take anything for granted when they host Benfica at Old Trafford on Tuesday night (October 31).
"Our aim tomorrow is to qualify," Mourinho told reporters on the eve of the clash. "Ten points would be okay to qualify, but our main aim is to qualify first in the group."
The Portuguese manager, who began his career by managing Benfica in 2000, understandably knows a thing or two about sides in the Primeira Liga. While United have picked up nine points after three strong results - 3-0 win over Basel, 4-1 away win against CSKA Moscow and 1-0 away victory over Benfica, the Portuguese team has lost all of its three games. To make things worse, Benfica were even hammered 0-5 by Swiss side Basel in Gameweek 2.
Yet, Mourinho warned his side against being complacent when they come up against an ambitious Benfica. "The statistics are what they are but Basel have had good results against CSKA and Benfica, a draw is not bad, but Benfica will give us a difficult match.
"They have their own ambition and pride and they will try to win, we just want to get to the last 16 by finishing first in the group."
Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United's main striker, is their top-scorer this season with seven goals in 10 appearances in the Premier League. However, the Belgian seems to be out of form at the moment and fans have even turned against the 24-year-old for his poor show in the 1-2 loss to Huddersfield Town two weeks ago. A few other supporters also jeered the 75-million-pound signing during the 1-0 win over Tottenham last week. Mourinho defended his target man saying his contribution goes more than scoring goals for the team.
"My job is to protect my players. Romelu is one of the players who should be untouchable in terms of respect from everyone," Mourinho said. "It's not one ball or goal that hits the post or one save from the opposition goalkeeper that can make Romelu's contribution below the top level.
"He is playing well. Yes, I have to protect my players and Romelu always deserve that. What he does for the team is fantastic.
"So for me, untouchable in my team. untouchable in the respect and support he deserves from the fans. But, as I said, the supporters pay for their tickets so ."
United have a testing schedule up ahead with a trip to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge at the weekend. Mourinho said he may play Anthony Martial, the scorer of the winner against Tottenham last week, and Marcus Rashford together in the fixtures against Benfica and Chelsea.
"We played Martial and Rashford together one week ago so they can play together. What you can't do is play with 12 ," he said. "So we can repeat against Benfica or we can repeat against any other match. Nobody here thinks about any other match than Benfica. Nobody here thinks about Chelsea."
