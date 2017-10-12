Grab your Premier League tickets in Bengaluru!

Bengaluru, October 12: The Premier League Live Show at KTPO, Bengaluru, on October 14 and 15 has exciting contests lined up for fans.
Premier League's all-time top scorer winner Alan Shearer will be joined by Robert Pires, Paul Dickov and Shay Given and many others on October 14 and 15 at KTPO, Whitefield, for the Live Show.
Arsenal legend Pires ready for rock Bengaluru!
The official club zones will feature activities such as walkthrough experiences, photo opportunities with mascots and former players, club memorabilia and the chance to remember some of the finest moments in each club's history.
One of the main attractions at the fan zone would be the chance to win four tickets to a Premier League match of one's choice.
This amazing prize for a trip to the UK includes travel, accommodation and £500 spending allowance.
Calling all Cityzens to Bengaluru!! Meet City legends Paul and Shay and also a chance to win big!! #plbengaluru pic.twitter.com/tcv0pAC5Ce— Man City Delhi (@ManCityDelhi) October 12, 2017
According to the organisers, all fans aged over 18 will can participate in the prize draw via their RFID wristband that they will receive on site and the winner will be announced at 7pm (local time) on Sunday (October 15).
However, the competition is applicable only for the Sunday (October 15) attendees at the zone. Terms and conditions apply though.
With top Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City confirming their presence for the Premier League Live Show, the fans will have their hands full.