Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Chelsea 0 Everton 0: Pickford on form to halt Sarri's winning run

By Opta
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made crucial saves
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made crucial saves

London, November 11: Jordan Pickford was in fine form as Chelsea were held to a frustrating goalless draw at home to Everton on Sunday.

Results | Points Table

The England goalkeeper was the Toffees' star performer with a string of excellent stops as Chelsea missed the chance to go top of the Premier League above Liverpool, with Manchester City able to reclaim top spot with at least a point against Manchester United.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Maurizio Sarri, who has now set a new managerial record for the best unbeaten run from the start of a Premier League career with 12, with Marcos Alonso hitting the post before Alvaro Morata had a goal disallowed for offside as Everton held firm to halt Chelsea's five-match winning run in all competitions.

1
987704

Everton's winless run in the top flight at Chelsea stretches to 24, but Marco Silva's men have now been beaten just once in six league outings.

The visitors might have been ahead early on had Andre Gomes kept a header down, while Bernard went close on the half-volley.

Chelsea crafted their first opening in the 40th minute – Pickford pulling off an instinctive save to keep out Alonso's wicked volley.

Pickford was called into action again after the restart, diving to his right to deny Morata.

Everton responded well, Theo Walcott's poor touch letting Chelsea off the hook before Gylfi Sigurdsson forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into a fine save.

Pickford was at his best again soon after, making two fantastic stops from a pair of Eden Hazard attempts, although Everton's goalkeeper was beaten when Alonso's strike clipped the post.

Everton's resolve seemed to have been broken when Morata tucked home in the 72nd minute, but the offside flag came to their rescue, with Ross Barkley's late introduction against his former club unable to inspire Chelsea to victory.

What does it mean? Chelsea slip up

Chelsea have always seemed to find a way to win so far under Sarri, but despite dominating possession and creating plenty of opportunities in the second half, the Blues' attempts proved fruitless, and with such congestion at the top, a win on Sunday could well have been crucial.

Pickford to the rescue

Marco Silva's team limited the space for Chelsea well, but when the Blues did get through Everton's ranks, they found England goalkeeper Pickford in top form.

Jorginho marked out

Everton set up to be compact, with Sigurdsson crucial in eliminating the space for Jorginho – who was perhaps fortunate to escape with just a booking for a high lunge on the Iceland international – to operate, forcing Chelsea into a more direct approach.

What's next?

Chelsea travel to Wembley to face fellow high-fliers Tottenham on November 24, with Everton welcoming Cardiff City to Goodison Park on the same day.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RBL 3 - 0 B04
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 22:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue