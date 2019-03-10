Chelsea 1 Wolves 1: Last-gasp Hazard strike rescues Blues

London, March 10: Eden Hazard's last-gasp strike rescued a 1-1 draw and potentially salvaged Chelsea's top-four ambitions in a lacklustre showing against Wolves on Sunday.
The Blues were staring down the barrel of costly defeat courtesy of Raul Jimenez's textbook counter-attacking goal in the second half.
But Chelsea's genius forward drilled home in injury time to secure a point that meant the momentum garnered from three straight wins over Tottenham, Fulham and Dynamo Kiev was not totally lost.
Maurizio Sarri's side can only be as far as four points adrift of the top four after Manchester United visit Arsenal on Sunday, while Wolves miss out on a first league double over Chelsea since 1974-75.
Chelsea enjoyed a near monopoly in terms of possession in the first half, but clear-cut chances were at a premium.
Gonzalo Higuain did get in behind only to be easily foiled from a tight angle by Rui Patricio, while tentative claims for handball after a mis-control from Jimenez in the area fell on deaf ears.
Wolves had not managed an effort on goal let alone on target, but their patience was rewarded with a classic counter for the opener after 56 minutes.
Diogo Jota and Jimenez combined brilliantly in midfield before the former had the wherewithal to play in the Mexico striker, whose prodded effort hit Cesar Azpilicueta and squirmed past Kepa Arrizabalaga.
That sparked Chelsea into life and Pedro's dipping try tested Patricio, while Higuain just failed to get a touch from close range from the resulting corner.
A diving Patricio kept out Willian's bending effort but, just when it looked like Wolves were home and hosed, Hazard struck.
The Belgium forward – who was otherwise a peripheral figure – was afforded too much space and Chelsea's talisman clinically found the bottom-right corner from 20 yards.