Chelsea all summer transfer activity for 2021/22

Bengaluru, Sept. 2: Chelsea enjoyed a fairly busy summer transfer window, only bringing in three new players on board.
However,
there
were
plenty
of
outgoings
at
Stamford
Bridge
as
the
club
managed
to
end
up
in
profit
despite
not
losing
any
key
players.
The
most
notable
addition
to
the
squad
has
been
Romelu
Lukaku
who
returned
to
Stamford
Bridge
after
seven
years.
The Blues were in the market for a striker following the underwhelming performance from Timo Werner last season and signing Lukaku looks to be a great piece of business. The Belgian striker was an integral part of the Inter's title-winning campaign last season and is all set to lead the line this year for the Blues.
On the other hand, Saul Niguez's loan signing (with a buy-option) from Atletico Madrid on the deadline day also would provide Thomas Tuchel with a much-needed depth in the midfield. While Marcus Bettinelli from Fulham on a free deal is the third transfer of the Blues who would be the cover of Mendy and Kepa, following the departure of Willy Caballero.
On the other hand, they released/sold/loaned out 44 players in total during the window, the prominent ones being Kurt Zouma, Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham, Marc Guehi etc. Zouma left the club after seven years stay while academy graduates like Tomori, Abraham, Guehi etc pushed for an exit for a more prominent first-team role elsewhere.
-Incomings-
Permanent deal: Marcus Bettinelli - Free
Permanent deal: Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan - £97.5 million
Season-long
loan:
Saul
Niguez
from
Atletico
Madrid
-
option
to
buy
of
£30
million
-Outgoings-
Permanent Exits
Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan - £25 million
Olivier Giroud to AC Milan - undisclosed fee
Victor Moses to Spartak Moscow - £4.5 million
Tino Livramento to Southampton - £5 million
Lewis Bate to Leeds United - undisclosed fee
Luke McCormick to AFC Wimbledon - undisclosed fee
Myles Peart-Harris to Brentford - undisclosed fee
Dynel Simeu to Southampton - undisclosed fee
Marc Guehi to Crystal Palace - £20 million
Tammy Abraham to AS Roma - £34 million
Davide Zappacosta to Atalanta - £8.5 million
Ike Ugbo to Genk - £5 million
Kurt Zouma to West Ham - £29.8 million
Pierre Ekwah Elimby to West Ham - undisclosed fee
Charlie Wiggett to Newcastle United - undisclosed fee
Danilo
Pantic
to
Partizan
Belgrade
-
undisclosed
fee
Marcel Lewis to Union Saint-Gilloise
Loan Deals
Billy Gilmour to Norwich City
Conor
Gallagher
to
Crystal
Palace
Armando Broja to Southampton
Kenedy to Flamengo
Nathan Baxter to Hull City
Henry
Lawrence
to
AFC
Wimbledon
Levi Colwill to Huddersfield Town
Jamie Cumming to Gillingham
Juan Castillo to Birmingham City
Jake Clarke-Salter to Coventry City
Ian Maatsen to Coventry City
Matt Miazga to Alaves
Michy Batshuayi to Besiktas
Emerson Palmieri to Lyon
Baba Rahman to Reading
Karlo Ziger to NK Rudar Velenje
Tiemoue Bakayoko to AC Milan
Danny Drinkwater to Reading
Dujon Sterling to Blackpool
Thierno Ballo to Rapid Wienna
Ethan Ampadu to Venezia
Released Players
Willy Caballero
Marco van Ginkel
Jack Wakeley
Jamal Blackman
Izzy Brown