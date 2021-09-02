Football
Chelsea all summer transfer activity for 2021/22

Bengaluru, Sept. 2: Chelsea enjoyed a fairly busy summer transfer window, only bringing in three new players on board.

However, there were plenty of outgoings at Stamford Bridge as the club managed to end up in profit despite not losing any key players. The most notable addition to the squad has been Romelu Lukaku who returned to Stamford Bridge after seven years.

The Blues were in the market for a striker following the underwhelming performance from Timo Werner last season and signing Lukaku looks to be a great piece of business. The Belgian striker was an integral part of the Inter's title-winning campaign last season and is all set to lead the line this year for the Blues.

On the other hand, Saul Niguez's loan signing (with a buy-option) from Atletico Madrid on the deadline day also would provide Thomas Tuchel with a much-needed depth in the midfield. While Marcus Bettinelli from Fulham on a free deal is the third transfer of the Blues who would be the cover of Mendy and Kepa, following the departure of Willy Caballero.

On the other hand, they released/sold/loaned out 44 players in total during the window, the prominent ones being Kurt Zouma, Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham, Marc Guehi etc. Zouma left the club after seven years stay while academy graduates like Tomori, Abraham, Guehi etc pushed for an exit for a more prominent first-team role elsewhere.

-Incomings-

Permanent deal: Marcus Bettinelli - Free

Permanent deal: Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan - £97.5 million

Season-long loan: Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid - option to buy of £30 million

-Outgoings-

Permanent Exits

Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan - £25 million

Olivier Giroud to AC Milan - undisclosed fee

Victor Moses to Spartak Moscow - £4.5 million

Tino Livramento to Southampton - £5 million

Lewis Bate to Leeds United - undisclosed fee

Luke McCormick to AFC Wimbledon - undisclosed fee

Myles Peart-Harris to Brentford - undisclosed fee

Dynel Simeu to Southampton - undisclosed fee

Marc Guehi to Crystal Palace - £20 million

Tammy Abraham to AS Roma - £34 million

Davide Zappacosta to Atalanta - £8.5 million

Ike Ugbo to Genk - £5 million

Kurt Zouma to West Ham - £29.8 million

Pierre Ekwah Elimby to West Ham - undisclosed fee

Charlie Wiggett to Newcastle United - undisclosed fee

Danilo Pantic to Partizan Belgrade - undisclosed fee

Marcel Lewis to Union Saint-Gilloise

Loan Deals

Billy Gilmour to Norwich City

Conor Gallagher to Crystal Palace

Armando Broja to Southampton

Kenedy to Flamengo

Nathan Baxter to Hull City

Henry Lawrence to AFC Wimbledon

Levi Colwill to Huddersfield Town

Jamie Cumming to Gillingham

Juan Castillo to Birmingham City

Jake Clarke-Salter to Coventry City

Ian Maatsen to Coventry City

Matt Miazga to Alaves

Michy Batshuayi to Besiktas

Emerson Palmieri to Lyon

Baba Rahman to Reading

Karlo Ziger to NK Rudar Velenje

Tiemoue Bakayoko to AC Milan

Danny Drinkwater to Reading

Dujon Sterling to Blackpool

Thierno Ballo to Rapid Wienna

Ethan Ampadu to Venezia

Released Players

Willy Caballero

Marco van Ginkel

Jack Wakeley

Jamal Blackman

Izzy Brown

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 14:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 2, 2021

