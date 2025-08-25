Pakistan locals playing cricket leave ground after phone call, later kill two Brothers with Bat over Bananas in Lahore

Football Chelsea's Squad Depth Demonstrates Ambition For Trophies, According To Marc Cucurella Marc Cucurella emphasises Chelsea's strong squad depth as a sign of their ambition for success this season after a convincing win against West Ham. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Chelsea's recent 5-1 victory over West Ham marked their first win in the 2025-26 Premier League season. Five different players contributed to the scoreline, showcasing the team's depth and ambition. Marc Cucurella highlighted this strength, emphasising that the squad's depth is a testament to their aspirations for success this season.

Cucurella expressed confidence in Chelsea's new signings, including Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Jorrel Hato. Estevao also joined after his transfer from Palmeiras was finalised last year. "We had five different goalscorers [at West Ham] which shows the team is very ambitious and has a lot of quality," Cucurella stated on the club website.

The Spanish left-back stressed the importance of teamwork and how each player contributes uniquely to the squad. He believes that maintaining last season's momentum is crucial for achieving great things this year. "We need to go step by step, game by game," he said, expressing hope for an exciting season ahead.

Estevao was unexpectedly called into action when Cole Palmer got injured during warm-ups. Despite being young, Estevao showed maturity and adaptability on the field. Cucurella praised his performance, noting his readiness and potential for improvement. "He had an amazing game," Cucurella remarked about Estevao's unexpected start.

Cucurella also discussed Hato's debut, expressing happiness for his fellow player's progress. Hato replaced Cucurella in the 69th minute against West Ham. "Hato made his debut and I'm very happy for him," Cucurella commented, recognising Hato's potential and expressing a desire to assist him in adapting to Chelsea.

The Blues' active summer transfer window reflects their commitment to strengthening the squad. This approach aims to build on their previous successes in both the Conference League and Club World Cup. Cucurella remains optimistic about Chelsea's prospects this season as they continue to integrate new talent into their ranks.

As Chelsea looks forward to upcoming matches, they aim to maintain their winning momentum while nurturing young talents like Estevao and Hato. The blend of experienced players with fresh energy positions them well for a promising campaign ahead.