Chelsea appoint replacement for technical director Michael Emenalo

London, Dec 26: Premier League giants Chelsea have appointed their head scout Scott McLachlan as their new technical director on an interim basis to fill the void left by former technical director Michael Emenalo, according to reports.
Enemalo left the club this summer for Ligue 1 side Monaco after 10 long years at work.
Under his guidance, Chelsea became one of the driving force of Europe where he helped his team to win three Premier League titles, Three Fa Cups as well as one Champions League and One Europa League each.
He also helped to scout and acquire some of the young talents of the club with the likes of Andreas Christensen, Thibaut Courtois etc who are showing their worth till now.
But with January window approaching and sudden departure of Enemalo, for the time being, director of the club, Marina Granovskaia appointed the veteran to look for suitable players in the coming weeks.
McLachlan till now was the club’s head of international scouting but will now be having a greater say in the recruitment process. Roman Abramovich's side are also undertaking a review of the club's management structure and according to reports, if McLachlan's work pleases the owner he could be appointed on a full-time basis from the coming season.
Chelsea are looking to add at least three players in January window after manager Conte often showed his displeasure in the transfer activity. It is understood that the Italian was not at all pleased with the transfer activity in the Summer and has ordered for more reinforcements.
Board member Marine Granovskaia and head scout Scott McLachlan are reportedly drawing a list of probable players for their manager and reportedly targetted Bayer Leverkusen starlet Leon Bailey, Juventus left-back Alex Sandro and are looking for a forward.
Chelsea are currently third in the Premier league table, 16 points behind leaders Manchester City.