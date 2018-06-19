Chelsea target young French midfielder as a replacement to N'Golo Kante

London, June 19: Chelsea are eyeing to make a move for the 21-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as a replacement option for N’Golo Kante.
Kante is reportedly linked with a move to the Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in this summer transfer window.
Chelsea will not be able to play in the Champions League this season. So, the star players of the Blues are unsure about their future. There is also an uncertainty about who will be the manager of Chelsea in the next season.
The other top English clubs have started their business in the transfer market. But, the Blues are unable to make a concrete move for any player as their manager is not confirmed yet.
Hopefully, the manager issue of Chelsea will be resolved within a few days. Chelsea Board has shortlisted few summer transfer targets and it is looking forward to making a move for them within few days.
Ndombele seems to be one of the top summer transfer targets of the Blues if Kante leaves this summer. Kante was an integral part of Chelsea's Premier League triumph in 2016-17 season. In the previous season as well, he had won the Premier League title with Leicester City.
PSG have reportedly shown their interest to sign Kante in the summer transfer window. So, the Blues are keeping their backup option ready if the move gets finalised.
The 21-year-old French midfielder Ndombele’s ball control ability is certainly better than other players of his age group. The French midfielder also has the ability to provide long balls to the attackers.
In the previous season, Ndombele made 50 appearances in all competitions for Olympique Lyon. He has scored 1 goal and assisted in other eight goals for Lyon in the previous season.
Ndombele likes to play in the central midfield. He can also be deployed in a more defensive role for the sake of the side. Ndombele's contract with Olympique Lyon will also end after 30th June this year.
So, Chelsea might have to face a transfer bidding war to get this player in the squad in the next season. According to various sources, one of the other top English clubs, Tottenham Hotspur are also interested to get the service of this player for the next season. Now, we will have to wait for the upcoming days to see whether any deal is finalised or not.
