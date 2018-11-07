Chelsea consider move for Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson

Bengaluru, November 7: Chelsea are set to be back in the market for a striker after failing to do so in the summer and Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has emerged as a target for the blues, according to reports.
The Bournemouth forward has made a strong start to the season and is on the contention of being the top scorer of the league, scoring seven goals and assisting four times which has helped Bournemouth move up to sixth in the Premier League table.
His rise has reportedly caught the attention of Maurizio Sarri who has ordered the management to scout the player further for more inputs.
Chelsea already have two strikers at their disposal with Morata and Giroud. The Spanish forward recently has seen his form climbing as he has netted five times in the Premier League this season though has sometimes looked unconvincing in the final third, while Giroud has not scored in 484 minutes of club football this season. Henceforth, it is believed that Sarri is still pushing for a forward to strengthen the squad further to be in the race in all four remained competitions.
Chelsea have stepped up their scouting of Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and are having him watched on a regular basis between now and the end of the year as their interest grows (Mirror) pic.twitter.com/mH3YNnVE0g— Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) November 6, 2018
However, if Chelsea plan to land the striker in January they might have to pay a big amount as Wilson is contracted to Bournemouth until the summer of 2022 after signing a new deal in July.
The 26-year-old English forward now has been tipped for his first international call-up ahead of this month's games against the USA and Croatia and should his fine form continue, it may soon become true.
Wilson recently scored his 50th for Bournemouth last week in their 2-1 defeat against Manchester United whom he joined from Coventry back in 2014 and following the game insisted he hopes to add the next 50 goals in a more quicker way.
"It’s nice to make that achievement. I should have had it a lot sooner," he said.
“Now I am looking upwards, I am trying to get 100 goals. Why not make another landmark for the club? Any striker wants to score as many goals as possible for their club and I’m the same. Day by day, I am trying to become the finished article. I don’t think you can ever stop improving."