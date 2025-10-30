Football Chelsea's Enzo Maresca Criticises Disciplinary Issues After EFL Cup Win Over Wolves Enzo Maresca expressed frustration over Chelsea's disciplinary record following a red card in their EFL Cup victory against Wolves. Despite a strong first half, the team's second-half performance raised concerns about balance and discipline. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 5:08 [IST]

Enzo Maresca criticised Chelsea's poor discipline after Liam Delap's red card in their thrilling 4-3 EFL Cup win against Wolves. Chelsea led 3-0 at half-time with goals from Andrey Santos, Tyrique George, and Estevao. Wolves mounted a second-half comeback, nearly shocking Chelsea at Molineux. Tolu Arokodare and David Moller Wolfe scored for Wolves before Delap's dismissal for a second yellow card. Jamie Gittens secured the win despite Wolfe's late goal.

Chelsea made history by becoming the first Premier League team to have four different scorers aged 21 or younger in a match across all competitions. However, their disciplinary issues are concerning, with five players sent off in their last nine matches. They lead the Premier League with six red cards this season, ahead of Liverpool with two. Maresca expressed frustration over Delap's early exit, especially as Chelsea struggled to maintain balance in the second half.

Wolves endured a difficult first half, conceding three goals from eight shots worth 2.1 expected goals (xG). They failed to test Filip Jorgensen before halftime but showed resilience in the second half. Wolves had nine attempts compared to Chelsea's three but conceded the only shot on target they faced. Despite being booed off at halftime, Wolves received applause at full-time for their spirited fightback.

Maresca was pleased with Chelsea's first-half performance but disappointed with their second-half display. "Very happy first half, very upset second half," he stated. He praised their attacking play and defensive solidity in the first half but lamented their mistakes after the break. "We were not doing the right things," he added.

Maresca highlighted that some red cards could have been avoided, including Delap's against Wolves and another against Nottingham Forest. "It's embarrassing when it's a red card like [against Wolves]," he said. He emphasised the need to avoid unnecessary dismissals that disrupt team dynamics.

Vitor Pereira acknowledged Wolves' challenging start to the season but praised his players' character and spirit. "This is maybe one of the best groups of players in my career," he said. He took responsibility for changing 11 players from the previous game to give opportunities to deserving players.

Pereira's Optimism for Wolves

Pereira remains optimistic about Wolves' prospects despite their struggles. "We just need a win to believe and move on," he stated confidently. He believes that once they secure a victory, it will boost morale and help them climb up the table by season's end.

Maresca reflected on how conceding early in the second half gave Wolves momentum to challenge Chelsea further. He noted that all three goals conceded were preventable and stressed avoiding such situations in future games.