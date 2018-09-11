Chelsea eye Bakayoko-Suso swap deal with Milan

Bengaluru, September 11: AC Milan star midfielder Suso has been linked with a swap deal which involves Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko.
The Spanish winger has reignited his career with Milan after flopping at Liverpool in the Premier League. While, Chelsea flop Tiemone Bakayoko hopes to have similar success with the season long loan at Milan.
As per reports in Italy, the Blues are interested in luring Suso, whose list of reported admirers includes the likes of Real Madrid, Tottenham, Juventus and Napoli.
Even Liverpool have followed Suso in the last two transfer windows after he left Anfield for Milan in 2015. Suso's reported release clause of around £35million has not put off admirers so far.
The Italian media outlets also are also speculating that more deals between Milan and Chelsea could arise in the future now that new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has established some links between the two clubs.
Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas and ex-Brazil defender David Luiz, both 31, might be options for AC over the next 12 months as their contracts are also set to expire.
Meanwhile, Milan have an agreement to turn Bakayoko's temporary switch into a permanent deal next summer if all parties are happy with that. Otherwise, the anchorman who helped Monaco to the Ligue 1 title two seasons ago faces a fight to revive his career at both club and international level.
Suso is a versatile player who is capable of playing anywhere in midfield but he is best suited as a right winger. Blessed with a gifted ability on the ball, the Spaniard is also a brilliant set piece taker and is a menace with his long range shooting as well.
The Spanish international used to be a popular figure among the Liverpool fans who will certainly be gutted in the talented attacker moves to their rivals Chelsea.