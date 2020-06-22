Chelsea targetting Championship star Said Benrahma

Kolkata, June 22: Chelsea have always splashed the cash to acquire some of the best talents over the globe. However, along with star recruitments, the Blues management also have looked for talents on the cheap and with potential from lower leagues, especially Championship (English Second Division).
The Championship is said to have a big talent pool and Chelsea have also benefitted a couple of times getting right players from there.
The latest grapevine is that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is keen to sign Championship side Brentford's Alegerian right winger Said Benrahma.
Here, we look at how five players signed by Chelsea from the Championship in the past.
Eidur Gudjohnsen
The Iceland international arrived from Bolton in 2000-01 and is regarded as a cult hero among the Blues. After having a good start in his Chelsea career he has had a key influence in Jose Mourinho’s first two title-winning seasons. After six seasons in Chelsea, he signed for Barcelona and was never able to manage the same aura.
Glen Johnson
The right-back was signed from West Ham after their relegation in 2002-03. He stayed with the Blues for four seasons, but could not establish himself as a regular. He left the side for Portsmouth next where he started to shine and his heroics later earned him a move to Liverpool.
Joe Cole
Probably, the best player to arrive from Championship. The English playmaker was signed by the London rival after West Ham's relegation and in his seven-year spell with Chelsea, he made a name for himself. Cole played a key role in securing three League titles and was later signed by Liverpool.
Jurgen Macho
He was the first signing of the Abramovich era on a free transfer from relegated Sunderland. But injury ruined his stint and before making any appearance he was transferred to the very next season to Rapid Wien.
Patrick Bamford
The English attacker was one of the most promising players from the Championship when Chelsea signed him from Nottingham Forest in January 2012. Chelsea sent him to several loan spells later in Championship for experience and he fully returned the faith with impressive goal scoring record. But he could not force his way into the first-team at Chelsea before completing a permanent move to Middlesbrough in 2017.