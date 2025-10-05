Football Chelsea Strengthens Connection With Fans Following Dramatic 2-1 Victory Over Liverpool After a thrilling 2-1 victory against Liverpool, Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella highlights the growing bond with supporters. Estevao's late goal secured the win, ending a challenging run for the Blues. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 4:07 [IST]

Chelsea's recent 2-1 victory over Liverpool has strengthened their connection with fans, according to defender Marc Cucurella. The win was crucial as Chelsea had faced consecutive defeats against Manchester United and Brighton. Moises Caicedo's early goal gave them an edge, but Liverpool equalised through Cody Gakpo. Estevao's last-minute goal secured the win, marking Chelsea's first triumph over the reigning champions since March 2021.

Estevao became the 11th Brazilian to score for Chelsea in the Premier League, with only Arsenal having more Brazilian scorers. At 18 years and 163 days old, he is the second-youngest Brazilian to score in the league, following Rafael for Manchester United in 2008. Cucurella praised Estevao's adaptation and contribution, highlighting the team's attacking strategy that capitalised on crosses.

Chelsea matched Liverpool with 12 shots each, but they were more accurate with six on target compared to Liverpool's two. Cucurella emphasised that a strong start was key to engaging their supporters. "We deserved this moment," he told Sky Sports. "It's not been an easy week for us... We built the momentum and the connection with the fans."

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was sent off after celebrating Estevao's winner exuberantly on the touchline, receiving his second yellow card. In his absence from post-match duties, assistant coach Willy Caballero spoke about Estevao's potential confidence boost from scoring his first goal for Chelsea.

Caballero noted the challenges young players face when moving countries and praised Estevao’s integration into the team. "We know that a young player can suffer when he moves from another country," Caballero said. He added that speaking Spanish helps communicate effectively with Estevao.

The victory allowed Chelsea to enter the international break positively, avoiding falling further behind Liverpool in points. Cucurella expressed satisfaction with securing three points before this pause in fixtures. The win also ended a nine-match winless streak against reigning champions for Chelsea.

The match highlighted Chelsea’s resilience and tactical execution against a formidable opponent like Liverpool. With this victory, they have set a positive tone for upcoming challenges while reinforcing their bond with supporters through determined performances on the pitch.