Chelsea favourites to sign up Barkley

Bengaluru, December 31: Chelsea are ready to beat arch-rival Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Everton star Ross Barkley when the transfer window opens, according to reports.
The England midfielder's current contract is set to expire in six months. However he is yet to make an appearance this season due to an injury he picked up in pre-season.
The Merseysiders have already offered the 24-year-old another contract to remain at his boyhood club. But he decided not to commit his future at Goodison Park.
In the Summer, it was reported that Chelsea were close to a deal for Barkley while Tottenham Hotspur were also believed to have made an approach. But the 23-year-old made a last minute U-turn and decided to stay with the Toffies.
And now again with the winter transfer window fast approaching, the stories with the possibilities of a transfer have arrived again. The 23-year-old, who is recovering from a hamstring tear, returned to light training recently but is not expected to feature for Everton again as manager Sam Allardyce recently confirmed that the player is looking for a club.
And as per reports, just like last Summer, both the London clubs are again eager to get the player. But now, according to reports, it is Chelsea who are leading the race to sign England international from Everton.
Chelsea reportedly have an advantage over Tottenham because they are willing to talk terms now and the price for the player is believed to be around £25m whereas rival Spurs is understood to be eager to wait until the end of the season when Barkley will be available for free which has splashed the odd for them.
Barkley had recorded decent numbers last season where he scored five goals and made eight assists in 36 Premier League appearances, however, has been inconsistent regarding performance.
Chelsea who are short of established players in the squad will be hoping that the England international will replicate the form again this season under them.
Apart from them, Chelsea have also expressed interest in signing Monaco and France midfielder Thomas Lemar and Juventus star Alex Sandro, however, nothing concrete as of emerged yet.