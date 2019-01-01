Football

Chelsea announce record £443m revenues

By Opta
Chelsea announce club-record revenues of £443.4million and club-high profits of £62m
London, January 1: Chelsea have announced club-record revenues of £443.4 million for the year ending June 30, 2018.

The club revealed their financial results on Monday (December 31), the figures showing they enjoyed a 22.7 per cent increase to their revenues from the previous year, when they made £361.3m.

It is the first time the club have ever managed to exceed £400m in a single 12-month period.

On top of record revenues, Chelsea also finished their financial year with a club-high profit of £62m after tax.

The club confirmed such figures were significantly boosted by the fact they made a £113m profit in the transfer market, helped by selling the likes of Nemanja Matic and Diego Costa.

"The club has now posted a series of record-breaking revenue figures and our profit margin has increased in consecutive years," Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck told the club's website.

"This has occurred against a backdrop of varying participation in European football, and different degrees of achievement in the Premier League, which demonstrates we have built a sound business footing to support our on-pitch quest for success."

Kohli, Rabada top ICC Test rankings
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 1:20 [IST]
