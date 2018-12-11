Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Hazard: I've always loved Real Madrid

By Opta
Chelsea star Eden Hazard
Chelsea star Eden Hazard

London, December 11: Eden Hazard revealed he has "always loved Real Madrid" as the Chelsea star insisted he does not want to have any regrets at the end of his career amid mounting speculation.

Hazard's contract expires in 2020 and the Belgium international has been linked with a move to Champions League holders Madrid.

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri said contract talks were happening every week, however, Hazard claimed he is waiting on the Premier League club as the 27-year-old reaffirmed his admiration for Madrid.

"There was a bit of talk but then it stopped, now we're waiting," Hazard told RMC.

"You know me, I've always loved Real Madrid, even before Zidane. We'll see what happens," Hazard continued.

"Like I said, I'm finishing this year with Chelsea. I still have a year of contract. After this year, we'll see."

Hazard has starred this season with eight goals in all competitions for Chelsea, who stunned Premier League champions Manchester City last week.

"The new coach thinks about football like I do, so we'll see," Hazard added.

"The family is in London, I am going to be 28 years old. I don't want to have any regrets at the end of my career.

"It is a decision I am going to make. I don't know when, but I'll take it."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATH 1 - 0 GIR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue