Football

Chelsea hold talks with former PSG coach Laurent Blanc to replace Antonio Conte

Posted By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Laurent Blanc, former PSG coach (Image: Twitter)
Laurent Blanc, former PSG coach (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru, May 31: Despite leading Chelsea to an FA Cup title win over Manchester United, coach Antonio Conte will be sacked for failing to ensure a top-four finish in the Premier League for the Blues. The domestic cup title only seems like an icing on a rather burnt cake for Chelsea as they shortlist on possible replacements for Italian Conte. One name doing the rounds is former France international and PSG coach Laurent Blanc.

Although Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri was the top priority and was almost set to take charge at Chelsea, the Blues did not accept to meet Sarri’s €8 million release clause. Chelsea reportedly were willing to offer only €4 million to the deal. Napoli have already gone ahead and appointed ex-Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti as their new club manager and the Serie A runners-up are adamant on receiving the release clause amount for their former manager.

Amidst all this, France Football reported that Chelsea’s club's director, Marina Granovskaia, has had contact with Blanc. Since he left PSG in 2016, the former France international hasn't held a managerial position. Blanc had led Paris Saint-Germain to three successive Ligue 1 titles till 2016. But the team's performance under his tenure in the Champions League led to his ouster from the club, a situation similar to what happened with Unai Emery, who has now signed with Arsenal.

Like other PSG managers of recent years, Blanc's record in Europe was largely to blame for his exit, having been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage in each of his three seasons in charge.

Chelsea are yet to announce Conte's departure from the club and it could come at a substantial cost of around £9m, despite him having only one year left on his deal. It is also reported that Chelsea are expected to offer a two-year deal to Sarri - which would see him earn around £5 million-per-year.

Blanc is untested outside his home nation at club level and could be a risky prospect, with only Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain on his CV along with a forgettable two-year stint with the French national team. But the difficulty in securing Sarri's services appears to have pushed Chelsea to explore alternative options.

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 16:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue