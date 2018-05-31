Chelsea hold talks with former PSG coach Laurent Blanc to replace Antonio Conte

Bengaluru, May 31: Despite leading Chelsea to an FA Cup title win over Manchester United, coach Antonio Conte will be sacked for failing to ensure a top-four finish in the Premier League for the Blues. The domestic cup title only seems like an icing on a rather burnt cake for Chelsea as they shortlist on possible replacements for Italian Conte. One name doing the rounds is former France international and PSG coach Laurent Blanc.
Although Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri was the top priority and was almost set to take charge at Chelsea, the Blues did not accept to meet Sarri’s €8 million release clause. Chelsea reportedly were willing to offer only €4 million to the deal. Napoli have already gone ahead and appointed ex-Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti as their new club manager and the Serie A runners-up are adamant on receiving the release clause amount for their former manager.
Chelsea draws a Blanc but will they be Sarri?#chelsea #napoli #sarri #laurentblanc #blanc #psg #MaurizioSarri #transfer #transfernews #transfertalks #transfergossip #rumours #PL #epl #bpl #SerieA #blues #ktbffh #football #FootTheBall #news #sport pic.twitter.com/2TCeja0o0I— FootTheBall⚽ (@FootTheBall) May 30, 2018
Amidst all this, France Football reported that Chelsea’s club's director, Marina Granovskaia, has had contact with Blanc. Since he left PSG in 2016, the former France international hasn't held a managerial position. Blanc had led Paris Saint-Germain to three successive Ligue 1 titles till 2016. But the team's performance under his tenure in the Champions League led to his ouster from the club, a situation similar to what happened with Unai Emery, who has now signed with Arsenal.
Like other PSG managers of recent years, Blanc's record in Europe was largely to blame for his exit, having been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage in each of his three seasons in charge.
I don’t understand the people who say they want attacking possession based football and want to win trophies yet don’t want Laurent Blanc. The guy won Ligue 1 with Bordueax and won it with the highest average possession in the league.— MorataSZN (@MagnificoMorata) May 29, 2018
Chelsea are yet to announce Conte's departure from the club and it could come at a substantial cost of around £9m, despite him having only one year left on his deal. It is also reported that Chelsea are expected to offer a two-year deal to Sarri - which would see him earn around £5 million-per-year.
Blanc is untested outside his home nation at club level and could be a risky prospect, with only Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain on his CV along with a forgettable two-year stint with the French national team. But the difficulty in securing Sarri's services appears to have pushed Chelsea to explore alternative options.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.