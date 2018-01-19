Chelsea interested in AS Roma's Edin Dzeko

Bengaluru, January 19: Chelsea have made an attempt to sign AS Roma star striker Edin Dzeko in the January transfer window after their failure to land West Ham star Andy Carrol, according to reports.
Chelsea are on the lookout for a striker to partner tAlvaro Morata who has been goalless for six games in a row. The London based side have a backup striker in Michy Batshuayi however it is understood that Conte is unhappy with the Belgian's progress and wants to add another option.
Earlier, the Stamford Bridge side had set their sight on former Liverpool and current West Ham United striker Andy Carrol but after the English man suffered an injury, Chelsea scrapped the deal and have now reportedly targeted 32-year-old inform striker Dzeko.
The Bosnian Dzeko also has previous experience of playing in Premier League as he played around 100 games for Manchester City between 2011 and 2015.
The player left the Manchester side in 2015 and ever since his arrival in Serie A, the Bosnia and Herzegovina captain has been firing goals on a regular basis.
Dzeko became the top scorer of the league last season by scoring 29 goals and this season has already notched up 12 goals, including scoring twice against Chelsea in the Champions League group stage.
Apart from Dzeko, Chelsea are also eyeing a deal for Roma's left-back Emerson Palmieri and the defending champions are reportedly offering €50m for Dzeko and his team-mate with Michy Batshuayi on loan as part of the deal.
But the Italian side are believed to be demanding €15m more for both of them. Palmeiri is valued at €25m whereas Dzeko is priced at €40m by Roma.
Although Chelsea are in dire need of an attacker but €40m for a 32-year-old is too much money to ask for whereas they are also sending another attacker on loan to them.
However, with the London side still winless in the league in 2018 and facing goal scoring issue, it will be now interesting to see how Chelsea hierarchy reacts in the upcoming weeks to such demands.