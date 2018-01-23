Chelsea look to sign up Leicester's Slimani on loan

Bengaluru, January 23: Defending Premier League champions Chelsea have shockingly made a loan move for Leicester City forward Islam Slimani, as per Skysports and the Times.
Chelsea are looking for a striker to partner their new addition Alvaro Morata who has been goalless for six games in a row. The London-based side have a backup striker in the role of Michy Batshuayi. However, it is understood that Conte is not happy with the Belgian's progress and wants to add another option.
Earlier, the Stamford Bridge side had set their sight on former Liverpool and current West Ham United striker Andy Carrol. But after the English man suffered an injury and was on the verge of going under the knife which could make him unavailable for four months, Chelsea scrapped up the deal and now have reportedly shortlisted new names.
As per reports, the Stamford Bridge side are in advanced talks to sign AS Roma attacker Edin Dzeko. However, in recent weeks some surprising names have also surfaced, with players like Peter Crouch, Ashley Barnes being linked with them.
In addition, now, according to popular UK media Skysports and the Times, another name adds to the surprise list which is Slimani who mostly plays as the deputy of Leicester attacker Okazaki and Vardy.
As per reports, Chelsea have made an attempt for a loan deal for the player. Slimani was signed by Claudio Ranieri for £29million in a club record deal 18 months ago, however, has failed to live up to the potential.
The 29-year-old has struggled to get regular game time and only started 15 matches in the process till now, scoring eight goals and five assists in the league.
Reportedly, the player is now eager to move from the Foxes in January and seeing the situation Conte has mostly tried his luck with an offer of a loan deal.
Leicester are also understood to be willing to cut their wage bill and ready to sell the player though preferring any deal to be permanent which is now reportedly blocking the move.
Apart from Chelsea, another Premier League side Watford and Turkish giants Besiktas are also reportedly looking for the player to bring him into the side in January.
But despite the contests, Conte is supposedly keen on the 29-year-old and has asked about bringing him to Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis as he would also be eligible to play in the Champions League, with the Blues facing Barcelona in the last-16 next month.