Chelsea looks to sign Jeremie Boga: Should Lampard sign him?

Bengaluru, Feb 13: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is already planning ahead for the summer transfer window and reportedly has set his sights on signing former Chelsea attacker Jeremie Boga exercising a buy-back clause.
The Ivory Coast international came through the ranks at Chelsea and made just one appearance for the London side before going out on loan multiple times and signing for Sassuolo last year on a permanent deal.
Since the move, the player has impressed so far in Italy and now reports have claimed that Chelsea are weighing up a deal to land him in Summer.
Boga has now notched 10 goals in 50 appearances including seven from 22 in the current campaign. He so far has averaged 4.4 dribbles per game and drawn 1.8 fouls per game this season. Moreover, against big giants, he looked a level better further as he found the back of the net against both Antonio Conte's Inter Milan and Maurizio Sarri's Juventus and AS Roma.
Chelsea have the first refusal on Boga, now 23, and a buy-back clause was inserted in his deal which would cost them around £12.7m to bring him back.
Talks are likely to take place this week to simplify Boga's future, and Sassuolo president Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed a deal could happen at the end of the season. However, apart from Chelsea, there has been strong interest from Napoli and Barcelona as well.
Now whether this is a deal that gets concluded ahead of Summer remains to be seen.
Good move for Chelsea?
Chelsea are expected to spend big in the Summer and as per reports have already secured the service of Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech. But With veteran wingers, Willian and Pedro both out of contract in the summer, as well as centre-forward Olivier Giroud, they need more reinforcement in the offensive third. With Boga being familiar with Chelsea as a club and several of the Blues' first-team players, it's possible that the ace could hit the ground running if he was to return this summer.
Chelsea already have a number of wingers in the squad, including Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and there's no guarantee the 23-year-old would be the first choice in the side. It also remains to be seen if the attacker agrees on a secondary role in the side. However, Chelsea may not pass up their opportunity to re-sign a blooming talent for a reasonable price.
The former Chelsea player has definitely shown the big potential this season in Italy's top division and signing him for just £12.7m should be the most obvious decision of the summer.