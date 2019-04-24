Football

Chelsea manager Sarri charged by FA

By
Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri was sent off during Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley, and has now been charged by the Football Association.

London, April 24: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) after he was sent off during the Blues' draw with Burnley on Monday.

It may be recalled that the Chelsea coach was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Friend after becoming embroiled in a scuffle amongst players on the touchline in the dying moments of the game at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri did not carry out his post-match media duties, sending assistant coach Gianfranco Zola to fill in for him instead.

Zola told reporters at the time that Sarri had sought to get his players out of the scuffle but the referee had "misinterpreted" his intentions and that the Chelsea manager had been offended by a comment from the Burnley bench.

"Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 94th minute of Monday's Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Burnley," the FA said in a statement here on Wednesday.

The Chelsea manager has until 1700 GMT on Friday to responded to the charge, the governing body added.

Chelsea, who are currently fourth in Premier League face Manchester United in a tough away game at Old Trafford on Sunday (April 28).

Fixtures | Results | Points table

It will be a potentially crucial match for both the teams in the race for top four.

(With inputs from Agencies)

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
