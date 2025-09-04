How much will IPL and India tickets cost after GST 2.0? Watching Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma becomes Costlier or Cheaper?

Football Chelsea And Manchester City Set To Clash In WSL Season Opener At Stamford Bridge The Women's Super League kicks off with Chelsea hosting Manchester City. Both teams aim for an early advantage in the title race, with Chelsea favoured to win. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

The Women's Super League returns this weekend with a highly anticipated match between Chelsea and Manchester City. Chelsea, the reigning champions, are set to host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Last season, Chelsea secured their sixth consecutive WSL title under the guidance of Sonia Bompastor. Meanwhile, Manchester City experienced a challenging season, leading to Gareth Taylor's departure and the appointment of Andree Jeglertz as head coach.

Manchester City's last league title win was nearly a decade ago, and they face a formidable challenge in stopping Chelsea from claiming a seventh straight victory. The two teams met five times across various competitions last season, providing thrilling encounters. Both sides are eager to gain an early advantage in this year's title race. Opta data offers insights into Friday's clash, highlighting Chelsea's strong position as favourites.

Chelsea and Manchester City are expected to be key contenders for the title this season. Chelsea is heavily favoured to win again in May, with Opta's supercomputer giving them a 72.3% chance of success. Manchester City follows with a 13.7% chance, while Arsenal holds a 10.1% probability of winning the title. Manchester United remains in contention but with only a 3.9% chance.

Recent history favours Chelsea, who won four out of five meetings against City last season (L1). They have also triumphed in six of their last seven home matches against City (L1), including two clean-sheet victories last term. City's sole win against Chelsea in their last four WSL encounters came away from home in February 2024 (1-0), marking Chelsea's only loss in their previous 48 home league games (W45 D2).

Sonia Bompastor made an impressive debut as Chelsea's manager by leading them to an unbeaten WSL campaign and securing the title as part of a domestic treble. She became only the second manager to win the WSL in her first season, following Arsenal's Laura Harvey in 2012. Under Bompastor's leadership, Chelsea has remained unbeaten in their last 25 WSL games (W22 D3).

Chelsea set new records for points and points-per-game rate during their successful campaign, finishing with 60 points and achieving a rate of 2.73 points per game. Bompastor boasts the highest win rate in WSL history at 86%, surpassing Arsenal's Renee Slegers at 78%. Their defensive strength was evident as they conceded just 13 goals, with Hannah Hampton keeping 13 clean sheets.

Manchester City's New Era

Manchester City faced challenges during the 2024-25 season, resulting in Nick Cushing taking interim charge after Taylor's departure before their League Cup final loss to Chelsea. They missed out on a top-three finish due to a draw against Manchester United on the penultimate matchday, ending fourth with their lowest points-per-game rate since their inaugural WSL campaign.

Andree Jeglertz aims to make his mark as City's new head coach after joining from Denmark following Euro 2025. Despite City's defensive struggles last season, they showed resilience by recovering more points from losing positions than any other team (13). Jeglertz will be keen to maintain this trait while improving defensively.

Key Players to Watch

Chelsea's Lucy Bronze demonstrated her resilience by playing through the Euros with a fractured tibia and now returns to league action aiming for continued success. She has not lost any of her last 69 league appearances across the WSL and Spanish Primera Division (W65 D4) since February 2022.

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp seeks to become only the second player in WSL history to assist in five consecutive appearances after Beth Mead did so in 2018-19. Hemp led assists during the previous campaign despite playing just ten matches (eight assists) and created more chances than any other City player (35).

Chelsea is poised for another strong start at home, remaining unbeaten in their last eight opening matches on home soil since losing to Arsenal in the first-ever WSL game back in 2011 (W6 D2). A victory over City would mark Bompastor's milestone of reaching her twentieth WSL win faster than any previous manager.