Chelsea midfielder wanted by Leeds United in January- Good move for all parties involved?

Bengaluru, Nov. 29: Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly targeting Chelsea outcast Ross Barkley with a potential January transfer swoop, who has only played 126 minutes of Premier League football this term.
Burnley and Newcastle United reportedly already have shown interest in his service and as per the latest rumours, Leeds United too have joined them in the race. Leeds are not looking to spend considerably in January but could explore loan deals. Barkley who could be available for a loan offer hence has been reportedly been included in Leeds' wishlist.
Barkley's struggle so far
The former Everton midfielder has had a difficult time at Stamford Bridge since his move in 2018. He has struggled to get regular minutes at the club and yet to live up to his full potential. Last season, he spent on loan at Aston Villa but returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer after failing to make an impression.
A loan or permanent deal could not be managed in the summer for him and as a result, he has been introduced in Tuchel's plan. However, he has mostly been a backup option of the side and has only played 126 minutes of Premier League football. The 27-year-old is reportedly looking to avail more regular minutes now and looking at the January transfer window to get a solution.
Transfer fee
The Englishman’s current contract with Chelsea runs through 2023. Chelsea are reportedly willing to let him leave for a fee of around £14 million. However, a loan move in January is also feasible depending on the interested club's offer.
A good option for Leeds?
Bielsa is reportedly happy with the balances of the squad however Leeds recognise they may need some fresh legs to escape from the current situation. Leeds' current position points that they could be in a relegation battle. In that aspect, Barkley's inclusion could be a welcome move. It could be a good deal for the 27-year-old also personally. He could avail more playing time at Ellan Road while Bielsa's tactical acumen could help him in his further development.